Liverpool have ‘no hope’ of signing Bundesliga midfielder ahead of summer move – Falk

Liverpool have been linked with countless midfielders over the past few months and several from the Bundesliga have been hotly tipped with a move but it looks like one more name has been ruled out of the running.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk said: “I think there’s no hope for other clubs when it comes to Konrad Laimer, as Bayern Munich are quite far ahead in these talks. His contract is ending in June, so he’s going to be a free agent soon.

“He’s officially allowed to talk with other clubs. Unofficially, we know there were talks. It will be soon that Bayern Munich has him and there’s no hope for Leipzig, Chelsea or Liverpool.

“I think in the next few days or weeks we’ll get the official confirmation. Bayern is very far along with discussions. Julian Nagelsmann coached him at Leipzig and they have a good relationship.”

Konrad Laimer was quite strongly linked with the Reds last summer but it became increasingly likely that he would extend his stay in Germany, rather than make a move to the Premier League.

It appears that this news is now all but confirmed at this stage and so we can rule the RB Leipzig man from becoming our midfield saviour in this or the next transfer window.

Many eyes from Merseyside will be on Jude Bellingham who is also starring in the same league but any possible move for the Birmingham-born teen will be delayed until the summer.

With the German transfer expert stating that we won’t be signing the 25-year-old, we’ll all be crossing our fingers that Borussia Dortmund man will end up as a Jurgen Klopp player.

On top of this though, we’ll probably need more options anyway should Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Melo leave at the end of the campaign.

