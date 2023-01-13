Liverpool sweating on the fitness of Darwin Nunez ahead of Brighton clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Brighton tomorrow.

The Uruguayan is currently experiencing discomfort in his hamstring and a decision will be made later today about wether he will feature on the south coast.

“We are waiting for information,” the German said (as quoted by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter). “It’s not a major one but it has kept him out of training.”

Since arriving from Benfica in the summer, a lot has been made of the 23-year-old’s performances despite him netting 10 goals and registering three assists in 23 appearances (across all competitions).

During the FA Cup clash with Wolves last time out, the Uruguay international netted a sublime volley to take his scoring account to double figures and he’ll be desperate to feature against the Seagulls tomorrow.

No unnecessary risks should be taken, though, especially when you consider that Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are all sidelined through injury as well.

Judging from Klopp’s comments, our No. 27’s injury isn’t too serious and if he is absent tomorrow then he may be back in contention to feature when we face Wolves in our FA Cup round three replay clash at Molineux on Tuesday.

