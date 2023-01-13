‘Liverpool awaits you’ – Moises Caicedo issues huge transfer hint amid ongoing Anfield links

Liverpool are exploring their options in the transfer market following the Cody Gakpo transfer from PSV as the club looks to rectify the lack of dynamism in the midfield.

Producing stellar performances week after week in the English top-flight, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo is increasingly looking like less of a gamble for any club willing to take a punt on the Ecuadorian international.

If one ‘like’ on Twitter (as relayed by @AnfieldAgenda) is worth any serious consideration, it seems that the 21-year-old has potentially made his preference clear when it comes to potential exit options.

🚨 | Moises Caicedo has liked a tweet saying “Liverpool awaits you” 👀 pic.twitter.com/qvqfimU9vc — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) January 11, 2023

With Seagulls CEO Paul Barber laughing off suggestions of a £42m move away from the Amex in an interview with CBS, of course, it’s entirely plausible that the Merseysiders will opt to wait until the summer window before making their move, assuming they possess the funds capable of prising him away from the South Coast.

Top target Jude Bellingham will cost in the region of £130m, it’s understood, which is already a significant financial commitment in of itself.

An absence of Champions League football on top of that may then limit any further business beyond that for Jurgen Klopp’s men, should that reality not prove a barrier to adding the talented Englishman to their ranks at the AXA training centre.

With us often sorely lacking control or energy in the middle of the park, we could do far worse than Brighton’s Caicedo who, along with a signing of the Borussia Dortmund man’s calibre, would sort out Liverpool’s midfield department for at least the next decade or so.

Both, however, will likely be contingent on premier European football being secured for the 2023/24 campaign – a distinct unlikelihood unless the quality of our performances improves instantaneously.

We’ll get another good look at a high-functioning midfield and, perhaps, Brighton’s brightest spark when we pay a visit to the Amex at the weekend.

A win there may be enough to turn the tide of negativity surrounding the club on all sides amid ongoing questions over the side.

Another poor result, however, will prove difficult to explain away without some kind of commitment being made to add fresh legs to the midfield in a bid to inspire a return to the Liverpool of old that frightened teams across the country.

