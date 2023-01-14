Carragher says Liverpool are ‘as bad’ as anyone in the Premier League after Brighton loss

It’s been a terrible run of results and performances by Jurgen Klopp’s side and Jamie Carragher has given his opinion on what is going wrong at the moment with the Reds.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 44-year-old wrote: ‘Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now. Fortunately they have the best keeper which means they aren’t further down the table’.

It’s certainly not an assessment that our supporters will enjoy hearing but also not one that many will disagree with, given the poor run of games that we are currently experiencing and have endured so far this season.

It seems so confusing that a team who can be two games away from a quadruple can then be playing so badly just a matter of months later but that all seems so long ago now.

Our former defender is right to praise Alisson Becker but even he has made mistakes in the game against Wolves and if it wasn’t for a VAR offside call, he would have given a penalty away at the AMEX Stadium.

So many will be venting their anger and frustration but it’s hard to know what the long and short term solutions are for what is going on at the moment, other than we should all trust that our manager has what it takes to turn this all around.

