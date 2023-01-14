Ex-Red on ‘painful’ Liverpool performance but urges fans to ‘trust Klopp’ amidst a run of poor results

There will be a huge fallout from the result against Brighton and many so-called Liverpool fans will vent their anger at the club but one ex-Red has voiced his thoughts on the importance of backing Jurgen Klopp.

Taking to his Twitter account, Djimi Traore wrote: ‘It’s painful to watch @LFC at moment but I believe on team to come back stronger in next few weeks and surprise everyone on champions league. @LFC never give up and trust Klopp to bring back the team on top 3. We need reinforcement in middle of the park’.

The former defender is clearly hopeful of the current squad turning this dip in performances around, getting themselves back into the Champions League positions and progressing in the competition this season.

READ MORE: Carragher says Liverpool are ‘as bad’ as anyone in the Premier League after Brighton loss

To do that though, we as fans need to trust our manager and that he can get us out of this position by showing the talents he clearly has shown in the past seven years at the helm of this club.

We also need to, if many of our fans and the Frenchman are to be believed, back the gaffer by reinforcing our midfield and that will fall on what the owners can do in the next few weeks of the window.

Pulling each other and the team apart won’t help but sticking together by backing the players and the manager should mean that we can climb out of this rut and back to a place we have become accustomed to finding ourselves.

You can view Traore’s comments on Liverpool via @Djimi_Traore19 on Twitter:

It’s painful to watch @LFC at moment but I believe on team to come back stronger in next few weeks and surprise everyone on champions league. @LFC never give up and trust Klopp to bring back the team on top 3. We need reinforcement in middle of the park #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) January 14, 2023

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more