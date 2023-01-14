Jurgen Klopp sends clearest message to FSG yet as transfer hint dropped

Liverpool delivered perhaps their worst performance yet during the Jurgen Klopp era in a truly woeful 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men were the antithesis of the visitors in almost every conceivable way, producing a display Reds fans had become used to witnessing from Jordan Henderson and Co. in recent years.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss shared his thoughts on the loss and appeared to fire a subtle message at FSG with his analysis of events.

“How can you explain that? The same players played outstanding football matches but if things aren’t properly organised then it can look like that,” the 55-year-old spoke after the game, as relayed by BBC Sport.

“We were always a bit late and things like this. If you don’t win key challenges and lose the ball too easily they are the two worst things that can happen in football.

“There is no formation that can solve that.”

Going beyond the formation, it’s entirely plausible that the Merseysiders’ head coach feels a deeper systematic change is required to solve the current crisis.

Certainly, it has become abundantly clear that small tweaks will not do to address the slump and there an increasing number of question marks around the impact delving into the transfer market will have on the side.

That having been said, the value of going out and signing a quality midfielder capable of adding genuine cover to the backline in addition to dynamism in the middle of the park can’t be underestimated.

Liverpool won’t be able to fix everything with one signing in the middle of the season but ideally that shouldn’t lead our recruitment team to dismissing the difference another, more appropriate, signing could make.

