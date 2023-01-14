(Video) Jurgen Klopp admits Brighton defeat worst of entire coaching career

Jurgen Klopp’s admission that his side’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton is the worst of his entire coaching career may be the biggest wake-up call Liverpool have received yet.

Truth be told, it was a performance utterly devoid of any positives – beyond the fans in the away end, as the German admitted post-match – as the Seagulls comprehensively outfought their opponents in every department.

Perhaps one positive that could be gleaned from such a dire outing is that it could act as a much-needed catalyst for change in a season that is crying out for a genuine turning point.

