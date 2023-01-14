(Video) Jurgen Klopp makes surprise claim about Liverpool loss as Brighton expose ‘bad opposition’

It was a day to forget for all Liverpool supporters and Jurgen Klopp faced the media to take responsibility for the team’s performance, as we fell to a 3-0 loss away to Brighton.

The 55-year-old said: “Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent, we were really not good today, I can’t remember a good, phase period or whatever – obviously we tried to help the boys with a slightly different formation but it didn’t work out at all, my responsibility – I know that”.

It seems unnecessary for the boss to take all the responsibility for the loss at the AMEX Stadium but he knows how to reflect abuse away from his players and absorb it himself.

The German has done so much for this club and deserves to be backed by our fans but also by the owners (if that’s what he wants), as we will only get out of this run of form by sticking together.

