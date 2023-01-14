Worrying Liverpool sign reminiscent of 2015 will have Jurgen Klopp fearing the worst

Liverpool fans will be left wondering ‘where now?’ after another dismal performance in the English top-flight.

For the travelling support in the South Coast, the answer to that question was very simple: anywhere but the Amex as the away end quickly emptied ahead of the full-time whistle, as was reported by GOAL’s Neil Jones in a tweet.

A rapidly emptying away end. Who can blame them? A shambolic performance. #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/EiTNRXyTMU — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 14, 2023

Bleak scenes in any football match, though it will have haunted Jurgen Klopp in particular and perhaps recalled memories of 2015 in which a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace inspired a similar reaction.

The German tactician admitted to feeling ‘alone’ on that night in comments relayed by the Liverpool Echo: “On that day I felt literally alone because so many people left the stadium and I thought it was important that night to make a statement that things had to change.”

Fast forward to the 2022/23 campaign and Klopp is facing supporter discontent once again despite possessing a significantly superior side to the one he inherited from Brendan Rodgers.

The problems this time are clear for all to see, with the midfield continuing to take centre stage in our carnival of horrors.

Unless concerns can be addressed – and quickly – however, such sights could become another worrying new norm for Liverpool for the remainder of the season.

