(Video) Klopp makes his FSG stance clear with transfer budget outburst

There are many Liverpool fans who are pointing the finger at FSG for not backing Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market and it appears that the German has provided an insight into his thoughts on the matter.

Frustrated by another question about money, the 55-year-old said: “Do I have to tell you again the money story?”.

He then began to list several issues he has with people mentioning money all the time but did seem to infer that his hands are tied and it’s ultimately not up to him on who is brought into the club.

It’s a worrying mood for us to see our manager in but could also be a public plea to the owners that he wants investment and quickly.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the transfer window via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Jurgen Klopp reacts to questions regarding Liverpool’s transfer activity 💰 #LFC 🗣️"Do I have to tell you again the money story?" 🗣️"The transfer market is not, for us in this moment, the solution." pic.twitter.com/1xjeXsIPky — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 13, 2023

