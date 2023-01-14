(Video) “His dreams and our dreams came true” – Klopp on Salah’s 300th game in England

Mo Salah is set to play his 300th game of his career for an English club, with his first 19 coming whilst wearing the colours of Chelsea, and Jurgen Klopp has commented on the Egyptian King.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game with Brighton, the 55-year-old said: “A few things happened in between. What a journey! I would say his dreams and our dreams came true in that period but it’s not over yet.

“Mo looks sharp, he’s fit still after all these years, after all these games and that’s very important. The most important thing is that he’s really available pretty much always. But that means, of course, if you have to play that amount of games that sometimes your performance drops here or there, but it doesn’t happen too often.

“So, I think it was a perfect match. Nobody knew that [when he arrived], but we were all hoping for it and obviously that happened”.

Since arriving from Roma in 2017, it’s safe to say that the 30-year-old has won the hearts of all Liverpool fans with his goal scoring feats and he now sits in seventh place in all of our top scorers in history.

Let’s hope that the coming years see him climb the ladder further, winning more trophies and fighting his way to be the best finisher in our illustrious history.

