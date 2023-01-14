(Video) Konate’s one-man defensive masterclass in the first-half against Brighton

Ibou Konate was a rare shining light in what was a disappointing first 45 minutes against Brighton and the French defender was tested far too often for anyone of a Red persuasion’s liking.

Thankfully for our supporters and for Jurgen Klopp, our No.5 was on form and seemed to be one of the only players that was capable of coping with the onslaught that came our way from Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Once such show of his defensive prowess came against Evan Ferguson and then Pervis Estupinan, with both men feeling the full force of the 23-year-old powerhouse.

It’s never a good sign when a defender is one of your best players in a first-half but at least he helped ensure that Alisson Becker’s clean sheet remained in tact.

You can watch Konate’s defending courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @DONTLIKE on Twitter):

