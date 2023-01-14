‘Sickening’ ‘Incredibly annoying’ – Liverpool fans all say the same thing as Man City lose Manchester derby

Times have changed for Liverpool this term and at a pace that seemingly defies all logic after the highs of the 2021/22 campaign in which the Reds came close to a historic quadruple.

Set to pay a visit to the Amex, this time not as the favourites, Jurgen Klopp’s men are in desperate need of three points to begin clawing their way back into the top four.

Ahead of the tie in the South Coast, however, another spectacle was capturing the attentions of a number of the fanbase: the Manchester derby.

With Marcus Rashford’s second-half goal enough to ensure Erik ten Hag’s outfit got a statement win at Old Trafford, several supporters took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Whilst it’s perhaps reassuring in a sense that the Sky Blues aren’t running away with the top-flight once again, fans have every right to feel frustrated with the near-symbiotic nature of our relationship with the league holders.

During the Pep Guardiola era, it has seemed to be the case that the quality of our performances has a direct impact on our rival’s level of competitiveness.

Hypothetically, were Arsenal to secure the league on less than 90 points, it would tear open several old wounds for Liverpool in terms of our near misses in the Premier League.

You can catch some of the fan reaction on Twitter below:

The 1 season City are awful.. we are worse!! 😩 — Shoppy (@Shoppy23) January 14, 2023

Clearly obvious that City can only achieve with Liverpool pushing them… — Shaun (@LfcShaunjudge) January 14, 2023

City are wank this year and we are deciding to play like the Hodgson days.. I just lament our fucking luck. When we’re decent City are ridiculous and beat us by a point. Twice. Sickening. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 14, 2023

Not winning the title on 97 and 92 points and then turning into muck as soon as City drop off is incredibly annoying. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 14, 2023

Where was this City side last season?!! 😂🙈 FFS. Sod football! Mugs game. 💔 — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) January 14, 2023

