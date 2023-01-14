BBC pundit claims Liverpool now ‘showing interest’ in Brighton player – not Moises Caicedo

Wes Morgan has claimed that Liverpool ‘are showing interest’ in Leandro Trossard amid the open January transfer window.

The Merseysiders are thought to be most keen on signing a new midfielder, though Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments on the market would suggest that any further additions beyond Cody Gakpo are unlikely.

“It’s clear that Leandro Trossard is hot property at the moment. Liverpool are showing interest and many other teams are big suitors,” the ex-Leicester City defender told BBC 5 Live.

“With that in the background, his agent will push for something to happen. He probably wants to win trophies and is looking at Brighton thinking ‘is this a team where I am going to progress and win trophies?”

“A top six team would guarantee him that.”

Putting that all to one side one has to beg the question as to why Julian Ward and Co. would be seriously considering signing yet another forward over the course of the next two windows.

Registering 10 goal contributions in 17 games – including a hat-trick at Anfield before the World Cup, the Belgian has been in fine form this term, which certainly explains the interest from clubs like Tottenham.

After signing Darwin Nunez in the summer and Gakpo in the winter, however, our priority HAS to lie with reinforcing a beleaguered midfield department in need of new ideas and fresh legs.

Should another poor result be endured in the South Coast, one can only imagine that pressure will begin to mount on FSG to provide the necessary funds to help steady the ship.

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more