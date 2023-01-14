Liverpool team news: Gakpo gets league debut v Brighton as Nunez replacement made

Liverpool are set to take on an in-form Brighton and Hove Albion outfit at the Amex with the side currently trailing the top four spots by seven points (albeit with a game in hand on fourth-placed Newcastle).

The Merseysiders will, for the first time during the Jurgen Klopp era, go to the South Coast as the underdogs due to their ongoing struggles across the park.

Jurgen Klopp insisted that his hands were tied in the January window, despite the club having already added an attacker to its ranks in Cody Gakpo, signalling a degree of discontent with the ownership and the limited availability of funds when further reinforcements are so very clearly needed.

A strong performance and three points to go with it would assuage some of the fears fans hold for the remainder of the campaign, though the growing consensus appears to be that the Fenway Sports Group will have dig into their pockets if Liverpool are to salvage anything of note from their season.

Alisson Becker starts in goal and is reinforced by the protection offered by centre-back duo Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

The midfield the German tactician is set to send out remains unchanged from the 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup as Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho file out at the Amex.

Cody Gakpo gets his league debut for Liverpool, as expected, though an injured Darwin Nunez is replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Mo Salah completing the trio.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the Liverpool team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's men up for a tough battle ahead against Brighton at the Amex. Here's the team the #LFC boss has gone with 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BAEuydGoiK — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 14, 2023

