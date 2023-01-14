Martin Keown compares £120,000-p/w Liverpool ace to Thierry Henry

Martin Keown has drawn comparisons between Liverpool’s January signing Cody Gakpo and Premier League legend Thierry Henry.

The Reds were prompted to take action after injuries to the forward line and interest arising from rivals Manchester United.

“Liverpool’s front players don’t press nearly as much as they used to. The philosophy is the same but the application isn’t. They continue use a high line but how many one-on-ones have we seen? The most in the Premier League. The adjustment hasn’t been made,” the former Arsenal man told BBC Final Score (via BBC Sport). “Cody Gakpo will play centrally today though and I do think he is a special player. He’s a Thierry Henry type player, he’s got that stature: he’s quick, he’s strong.”

The Dutchman, on a reported £120,000-p/w (according to Capology) enjoyed an encouraging, if not stunning, debut for his new outfit in the 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup, though has likewise struggled to have much of an impact at the Amex.

READ MORE: Wolves ‘set to sign’ reported Liverpool target as they line up possible Matheus Nunes replacements – Romano

READ MORE: ‘Sickening’ ‘Incredibly annoying’ – Liverpool fans all say the same thing as Man City lose Manchester derby

That’s mostly not the 23-year-old’s fault, of course, given the clear systematic and personnel concerns plaguing the squad this term.

We’d expect to have Gakpo for the long-haul of course and get the benefit of his full potential down the line when, hopefully, performances have significantly improved and we’re back in the conversation for silverware.

Without a new midfielder, however, it’s becoming increasingly clear that this season is looking like something of a write-off for this Liverpool team.

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more