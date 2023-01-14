Wolves ‘set to sign’ reported Liverpool target as they line up possible Matheus Nunes replacements – Romano

It feels like nearly every player in this transfer market has been linked with Liverpool at some point and one of these apparent targets looks set to be joining Wolves in this window.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Wolves are set to sign Pablo Sarabia on permanent deal from PSG, here we go soon. Clubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons. Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon’.

Pablo Sarabia may be the headline news but it’s Joao Gomes whom our fans may be more interested in, as the Flamengo midfielder had been touted with a move to Anfield in previous months.

With the completed move for Mario Lemina and seemingly probable signing of the 21-year-old Brazilian, this could still spell some good news for the Reds as it’s clear that Julen Lopetegui is strengthening the midfield of his squad.

That’s possibly a good update because it would appear that our links to a possible summer signing of Matheus Nunes may well be true, with his current club already preparing for life without him.

Some will be looking enviously at the club from the Molineux Stadium, as they bring in healthy competition for an area of the pitch that so many supporters feel we are seriously lacking in.

You can view the update on Sarabia via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter

Wolves are set to sign Pablo Sarabia on permanent deal from PSG, here we go soon 🟠🤝🏻 #WWFC Clubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons as first reported by @SaberDesfa. Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon. pic.twitter.com/Zdo1l53dEI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

