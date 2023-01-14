Worrying statistic about Liverpool’s worst shots numbers for six years during Brighton loss in the Premier League

It was a game where many of our fans didn’t need statistics to confirm that Liverpool didn’t play well but it’s inevitable that there will be some horror stories coming out of Liverpool’s crushing defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s teams are known for being free-flowing in attack but our performance at the AMEX Stadium was the complete antithesis of this and a statistic shared after the match helped prove this further.

Squawka shared on Twitter: ‘Liverpool managed just six shots in their 3-0 defeat to Brighton. Only once since the start of the 2016/17 season have they had fewer in a Premier League game (5 vs. Man City in Dec 2016)’.

Since the German has been in charge of the Reds, the only campaign that we have seen our side suffer came with us all having the perfect excuse of most our central defenders being out injured.

Now, it’s so hard to pinpoint what is going wrong with our side but when you see so few attacking chances coming alongside poor defensive displays – it feels like it’s time for us to worry.

There are so many calls for a new midfielder to be brought into the squad but the main issue will then be whether this has little impact on our on-field performances, then where do we go in order to improve our form?

