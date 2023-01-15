‘No good feeling sorry for ourselves’ – Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool will be back ‘stronger’ despite current poor form

Jordan Henderson has admitted that the mood in the Liverpool dressing room is ‘not good’ at the moment following the Reds’ dismal 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton but he and his teammates will be back ‘stronger’ despite the current poor form.

The result meant Jurgen Klopp’s side are sat ninth in the table and seven points behind Newcastle who currently occupy the final Champions League spot.

The Anfield outfit had high hopes for the campaign after going so close to completing a glorious quadruple last term but their inconsistency has cost them dearly so far.

“Not good, as you can imagine,” the England international told Liverpoolfc.com about the atmosphere in the squad (via the Independent).

“Pretty low, low on confidence – you can see that when we’re playing – energy levels low, everything.

“It’s no good feeling sorry for ourselves. I’ve been through moments like this in my career and you’ve got to keep fighting, you’ve got to keep going and hopefully we can change it sooner rather than later.”

Failing to finish in the top four would be a huge blow for the club’s ambitions both on and off the pitch but the 32-year-old is confident that he and his teammates will become ‘stronger’ as a result of their recent struggles.

The former Sunderland man believes togetherness is key if the FA Cup champions are to get out of their current predicament which has left them winless in their last three outings.

“We need to stay together and try to change things really quickly because the games are coming thick and fast and we need to try to learn as best we can and show a reaction,” the No. 14 added.

“We know we can be a lot better, we know we can play better, we know we can give even more – which is the real disappointing thing.

“But you’ve got to keep working, you’ve got to keep going.

“It’s important we stay together and come through this, and it’ll make us stronger in the end.”

Up next for the Merseysiders is their FA Cup round three replay clash with Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday.

It was a competition that Klopp’s side were victorious in last year and it would therefore be a huge blow to be knocked out so early this time around, especially when you consider that we’re out of the League Cup and the Premier League title race already.

