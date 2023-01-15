Jude Bellingham transfer claim made as Liverpool ‘set aside summer budget’ for teenage midfielder – Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot has revealed that Liverpool have ‘set aside a summer budget’ for Jude Bellingham but if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League their chances of signing the teenager may be dampened.

The Football Transfers journalist has claimed the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is still ‘undecided’ on what club he would like to join at the end of the season, with any deal expected to exceed the €100m mark.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are believed to fancy their chances of winning the race for the 19-year-old’s signature but the situation is believed to be similar to how it was in the summer – with the former Birmingham City man continuing to weigh up his options.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s performance at Brighton was ‘completely unacceptable’ and can be used as ‘motivation’, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed recently that the England international remains Jurgen Klopp’s ‘priority’ and the Anfield outfit are preparing a move for some time in June.

In an ideal world, the Dortmund No. 22 would be signed by Liverpool this month and would come to the club to help fire them up the table during the second half of the campaign.

The FA Cup champions currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth placed Newcastle.

Failing to qualify for Europe’s premier competition would be hugely damaging for the club and their plan’s to sign one of the most exciting young midfielders in the world at present.

Christian Falk has provided an update on Liverpool’s financial situation recently and although Bellingham will be wanting to join a club competing in the Champions League, the BILD journalist believes the Merseysiders will still have the funds to complete a deal for the dynamic midfielder even if they do finish outside the top four.

Judging from recent performances, at least one midfielder needs to be signed this month if we’re to have any hope of tasting some sort of success this season – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

Check Talbot’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Jude Bellingham still undecided – Liverpool have set aside summer budget for him + another major CM. Work continuing behind scenes to supplement position this January despite playing it down in media. Plus bits on Thuram/Neves. For @Transfersdotcom #lfc https://t.co/QErzEzntUf — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 15, 2023

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more