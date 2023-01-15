‘Can’t do what he’s asking them to’ – Journalist offers brutal assessment of Liverpool’s current situation following Brighton defeat

Liverpool have been told that Brighton are ‘simply a better team’ than them at the moment following the Reds’ dismal 3-0 defeat on the south coast yesterday.

That’s the verdict of journalist David Lynch who claimed there was ‘nothing shocking’ about yesterday’s result and unless Jurgen Klopp makes more signings this month, the situation ‘won’t change’.

“Nothing shocking about this result,” the reporter tweeted. “Brighton are simply a better team than Liverpool. And that won’t change without further signings and players coming back from injury because Klopp just isn’t mitigating for the fact this current options can’t do what he’s asking them to.”

READ MORE: Stats show how reported Reds target single-handedly destroyed Liverpool with monster midfield performance

A lot has been made of our midfield in recent weeks and the need for us to sign reinforcements in the middle of the park during the current window, but in truth the performances of our the side as a whole simply haven’t been good enough this season.

It must be remembered that Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were all absent against the Seagulls yesterday, but the absolute basics were missing from our performance against Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

We didn’t press, we didn’t tackle and we simply didn’t look interested and there can be no complaints whatsoever about the result – if anything, we were fortunate for it to be only 3-0.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted recently that further signings this month are unlikely, but after what he witnessed at the Amex yesterday, that may’ve now changed.

Missing out on the top four would be hugely disappointing for FSG’s plans both on and off the field – it looks like they may be forced to put their hands in their pockets to turn our season around.

Check Lynch’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Nothing shocking about this result – Brighton are simply a better team than Liverpool. And that won’t change without further signings and players coming back from injury because Klopp just isn’t mitigating for the fact his current options can’t do what he’s asking them to. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) January 14, 2023

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more