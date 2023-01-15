Liverpool ‘have the money’ to complete Jude Bellingham deal and another ‘major signing for midfield’ – Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot has claimed that Liverpool ‘have the money’ to complete a deal for Jude Bellingham and also a further ‘major signing in midfield’.

Matheus Nunes is ‘liked a lot’ by the Anfield outfit but he may only leave Wolves if they’re relegated from the Premier League this season.

The talented midfielder, who was brought to Molineux by ex-Wolves boss Bruno Lage in the summer after starting the campaign at Sporting Lisbon, was also linked with a move to the Reds before heading to the Midlands.

And with Jurgen Klopp’s side already ‘setting aside a summer budget’ for Bellingham, a report by the Football Transfers writer has claimed the Anfield outfit have the financial backing to complete further business too.

Wolves paid £42m for Nunes in the summer and he put pen to paper on a five-year-deal meaning any potential deal for Liverpool in the near future would prove ‘tricky’.

The report also claims that Liverpool’s assistant manager, Pep Lijnders, is a huge admirer of Ruben Neves who has the same agent as Fabinho, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Other names being linked with a move to Merseyside as well as the Borussia Dortmund midfielder are Teun Koopmeiners, Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.



Hear, as well as Bellingham, Matheus Nunes is liked but a lot counts on whether Wolves go down this season + if the player tries to force his club’s hand given he signed a contract with the Midlands side over the summer until 2027. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 15, 2023

