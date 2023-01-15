‘Not for the right reasons’ – Michael Owen makes ‘consistent’ Liverpool admission following Brighton defeat

Michael Owen believes Liverpool are capable of bouncing back this season but Jurgen Klopp’s side just need to ‘find a way’ how to do so.

The Reds suffered their second straight Premier League defeat at Brighton yesterday to leave them ninth in the table and seven points behind fourth placed Newcastle.

The former Anfield favourite believes inconsistency has cost the Merseysiders this season; claiming they’ve played ‘poorly’ more than they’ve played well this term.

“Liverpool need to do some soul-searching at the moment, find a way of bouncing back to what we all know they’re capable of,” former Reds striker Owen told Premier League Productions post-match (via the Liverpool Echo).

“We’ve seen it this season, we’ve absolutely seen it. They’ve beaten Manchester City 1-0, Bournemouth 9-0, they’ve been good in the Champions League, they’re into the next round of that.

“But we’ve also seen an inconsistency creep in. In fact, it’s now more consistent that they play poorly than they play well. So, you could argue that they’re more consistent than we give them credit for, but not for the right reasons!”

We’ve had some decent results this season, but far too often our performances have been far from acceptable – conceding the first goal in games is becoming a major issue and the belief amongst the squad looks to be at an all-time low.

Injuries to key players certainly aren’t helping, but it’s the absolute basics that have been lacking in recent weeks.

Failing to sign a midfielder this month would be a disaster and our hopes of finishing in the top four are looking rather slim at the moment.

Teams are finding it so easy to play against us this term and we travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Tuesday where we need a much improved showing if we’re to continue our defence of the FA Cup.

