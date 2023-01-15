Stats show how reported Reds target single-handedly destroyed Liverpool with monster midfield performance

Reported Liverpool target Moises Caicedo ran the show against the Reds yesterday as Brighton ran out 3-0 winners on the south coast.

The Ecuador midfielder started alongside World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister for Roberto De Zerbi’s side and he showed all afternoon why a number of clubs are interested in his signature.

And although Solly March earned most of the plaudits with a superb brace, stats provided by Squawka on their Twitter account proved how the Seagulls No. 25 put in a superb performance in the middle of the park.

“Moises Caicedo won possession more time than any other Brighton players against Liverpool (11), while no teammate won more duels (5) or made more tackles (3),” the stats company revealed. “He was everywhere.”

Liverpool’s midfield performance, meanwhile, was abysmal.

Jurgen Klopp once again said his side didn’t win enough tackles and allowed the opposition to play through us far too easily and Caicedo was instrumental in everything that Brighton did.

He dictated play from his deep lying midfield position and helped start passages of play from his role in front of his defence.

Thiago and Jordan Henderson got nowhere near him and the 21-year-old is everything that we need at the moment.

Reports are claiming that the former Independiente del Valle man is ‘definitely interested’ in moving to Anfield while Chelsea and former Brighton boss Graham Potter are also believed to be monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Our German tactician admitted before our trip to the south coast that more signings this month are unlikely, but after witnessing what he claimed was the worst game of his managerial career, he may have changed his mind regarding our transfer activity.

Check Squawka’s tweet below via their official Twitter account:

Moises Caicedo won possession more times than any other Brighton player against Liverpool (11), while no teammate won more duels (5) or made more tackles (3). He was everywhere. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/avC1AaKjci — Squawka (@Squawka) January 14, 2023

