Fabrizio Romano makes fresh Liverpool transfer ‘priority’ claim amid Jurgen Klopp ‘concern’

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s job at Liverpool is not under threat and has revealed that Jude Bellingham remains the club’s ‘priority’ for the summer transfer window.

The Reds’ dismal start to the campaign continued yesterday after they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League and although the Italian transfer specialist is aware that performances are well below par at the moment, he has insisted that the former Borussia Dortmund boss is working with the club to help turn things around.

“I understand Liverpool fans will be concerned, but Jurgen Klopp is safe at the moment,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“He’s 100% working with the club for present and future.

“As for transfers, the midfielder situation remains open until the end of the market, Liverpool keep exploring options to find an opportunity while Jude Bellingham remains the priority for June.”

Cody Gakpo has already been signed from PSV this month but it’s clear that the FA Cup champions need fresh faces in the middle of the park.

Teams are now cutting through us far too easily and creating endless amount of chances during games.

It’s encouraging to hear that Bellingham remains our number one transfer target, but if we miss out on qualification for Champions League football, is he really going to fancy a move to Anfield? He’s one of Europe’s hottest prospects at the moment and is also being chased by the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

In terms of Klopp’s situation, it’s hard to understand how anyone can think that another manager could come into the club and do a better job than the German.

He’s worked wonders ever since arriving on Merseyside in 2015 and although we understand we’re simply not good enough at the moment – we have full faith that the 55-year-old can turn things around.

It’s imperative, though, that the ex-Mainz boss is allowed to sign the players he wants both this month and in the summer to ensure that silverware keeps coming at Liverpool.

