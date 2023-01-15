Liverpool’s performance at Brighton was ‘completely unacceptable’ and can be used as ‘motivation’, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has labelled Liverpool’s performance against Brighton yesterday as ‘completely unacceptable’ and has insisted he and his teammates will do whatever they can to make sure such showing does not happen again.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were outplayed by the Seagulls for the entirety of the 3-0 defeat and the England international now believes the disappointing display should be used as ‘motivation’ to turn things around this term.

This isn’t the first time that the Anfield outfit have put in a lacklustre display this season, though.

The performance against Brentford in our last away game wasn’t much better while we were fortunate to not be defeated by Wolves in the FA Cup last week.

Credit should of course go to Roberto De Zerbi’s side for their performance, but we allowed the hosts far too much time on the ball and they calved through us with ease on numerous occasions.

Injuries at the top end of the pitch for players like Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez certainly didn’t help our cause at the Amex but we created very little for the Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo anyway.

Hopefully Klopp and Co. can spot where it’s going wrong for us to ensure we perform much better against Wolves on Tuesday.

