Trent Alexander-Arnold makes promise to Liverpool fans after shambolic Brighton performance

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that Liverpool will ‘do better’ after they were embarrassed by Brighton yesterday.

The Seagulls dominated Jurgen Klopp’s side for the full 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved their 3-0 victory at the Amex.

The defeat for the FA Cup champions leaves them ninth in the table and seven points behind Newcastle who currently occupy the final Champions League spot.

“This isn’t good enough,” the Reds No. 66 tweeted after the game. “We need to do better, and we will.”

Klopp admitted after the game that it was the worst of his managerial career and although he was without a number of key players including Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez – it was the absolute basics that were lacking from our performance on the south coast.

We were fortunate to go in at the break with the scoreline goalless but it didn’t take long for Roberto De Zerbi’s side to take control of proceedings after the resumption.

A Solly March brace before the hour mark was followed by a Danny Welbeck strike ten minutes from time and the results lifts the hosts upto seventh in the table.

Liverpool were far too passive once again and just like to many of our performances this season, the opposition found it easy to get through our midfield and attack our backline without a single challenge from a man in Red.

A quadruple substitution from Klopp did very little to improve things and if we don’t sort ourselves out in time for our trip to Wolves on Tuesday, we’ll be out of the FA Cup as well.

This isn’t good enough. We need to do better, and we will. pic.twitter.com/zQIX1rzIqu — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) January 14, 2023

