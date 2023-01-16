(Video) Alexander-Arnold and Rashford’s offsides compared as rule is debated for lack of consistency

Liverpool enjoyed a very different weekend to Manchester United but one incident in our game has come under scrutiny, with Trent Alexander-Arnold being punished and Marcus Rashford benefitting for a very similar moment.

During the Manchester Derby, Bruno Fernandes scored against Manchester City despite his teammate being in an offside position yet when our No.66 was stood offside and tried to win a throw-in – it was ruled offside.

It’s a strange rule that seems to be being applied incorrectly and we were penalised for something as trivial as a throw-in but Erik ten Hag’s side benefited with a goal in the derby.

Quite how rules like this can still be debated in 2023 is strange but it feels like another example of the rule makers not understanding how the game should be played.

You can watch both the Rashford and Alexander-Arnold incidents via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Marcus Rashford vs Trent Alexander-Arnold offside decisions – Was there a difference? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GSz84brTq4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2023

