‘Actively exploring signing…’ – Ben Jacobs drops transfer update as Liverpool learn Moises Caicedo price-tag

Liverpool could soon find themselves short of yet another prominent midfield target with Chelsea said to be ‘actively exploring signing Moises Caicedo’.

This update comes courtesy of reliable journalist Ben Jacobs who reports on Twitter that Brighton are yet to receive an offer for their star midfielder.

🚨 Chelsea are actively exploring signing Moises Caicedo. Although Brighton maintain no offers yet, told #CFC prepared to pay £65m+. Brighton would expect £75m+ to consider a January sale. https://t.co/vy8BxqXh1c — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 16, 2023

The Ecuadorian international produced another convincing display in the Seagulls’ dominant 3-0 win over the Reds at the Amex, further piling on the misery for what appears to be an increasingly beleaguered outfit in Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The German tactician has offered some rather spiky responses to questioning over our efforts (or lack of) in the market following the £37m addition of Cody Gakpo, which would more than hint at some discontent over the lack of financial support from the ownership.

Should the slump continue beyond the humbling defeat at the South Coast, it’s difficult to see how John Henry and Co. can justify sweeping our problems under the rug, particularly given the far-reaching consequences of a lack of Champions League football next term.

Equally, £75m does represent a significant outlay on a player in the middle of the campaign, especially when we’re potentially looking to reserve funds to go full-tilt after Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham in the summer.

That being said, it’s difficult to believe that there isn’t a single viable solution available under the £75m mark, regardless of whether or not the manager feels the solutions lie in the squad.

