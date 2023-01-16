(Video) Ben Doak’s tackling as he proves to be a highlight on a disappointing day for Liverpool

Liverpool fans are always happy to see young players given a chance and Jurgen Klopp clearly has a lot of trust in Ben Doak who, despite a bitterly disappointing result, would have been delighted to be handed more minutes against Brighton.

The 17-year-old is clearly confident and has a lot of talent when it comes to dribbling with the ball but it was his defensive work that caught the attention of many at the AMEX Stadium.

After being dispossessed, the youngster fought back brilliantly and managed to pull off an unusual tackle which regained the ball for the Reds.

He won’t be remembered for his defensive ability but the former Celtic teenager is out to impress and will surely be rewarded with more minutes, if he keeps his performance level to a high standard.

You can watch the Doak incident courtesy of Premier League Productions (via u/effinblinding on Reddit):

