Dortmund’s sporting director: “No offers at all” for Bellingham and “no pressure”

Liverpool supporters are hoping that this summer sees the arrival of Jude Bellingham and many sources are revealing that we are progressing well in our negotiations but news from Borussia Dortmund may suggest otherwise.

In an interview with Kicker (translated from German), the Bundesliga club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “There is currently no pressure. Jude wants to concentrate fully on football. And by the way, there are no offers at all”.

This may not surprise too many people though as it has also been widely reported that there will be no deal agreed for the 19-year-old until the summer and so potential suitors would be aware that there’s no need to submit an offer yet.

There’s going to be the groundwork that will be prepared from clubs and we have seen in Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold that there are ways to entice a player to your club, without making a formal offer.

The German club knows that they hold the power and that they will receive some huge bids for the services of the former Birmingham City midfielder, they are a club that needs to sell in order to maintain their quality and have shown this with Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

With the England international seemingly ready to head to the Premier League too, we’ll need to ensure that we’re ready to make an attractive bid to both the player and his club if we want to secure his signature.

Whether our league position will be strong enough and the money be available from current or new owners, time will tell.

