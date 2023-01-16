Update on Gerrard’s possible role as Poland manager with talks ‘ongoing’ – Romano

It seems that Steven Gerrard’s long-term managerial goal is to become Liverpool manager but being sacked by Aston Villa has seriously damaged his chances, so his next job is vital if he wants to restore his reputation.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Discussions between Steven Gerrard and Poland are ongoing. Waiting for his final decision but it’s being considered, as reported by Polish press earlier in the week. Polish FA will speak again to Gerrard in order to proceed with discussions’.

Reports of a possible move to become the manager of Poland shocked the footballing world and it appears that these talks are real and serious at this stage, something nobody saw coming.

READ MORE: (Video) Fjortoft on whether Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League will affect a possible Bellingham transfer

To be able to still have a job in football, possibly prove once again that he is a talented manager and still have free time to continue learning away from international action – could all prove vital for our former captain.

Having spent several years in intense roles, the 42-year-old is probably enjoying time with his family and will look to continue to do this around his next step on the ladder.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how this move impacts his chances of becoming our boss in the future, or if it proves to be the final nail in his managerial coffin.

You can view the Gerrard update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Discussions between Steven Gerrard and Poland are ongoing. Waiting for his final decision but it’s being considered, as reported by Polish press earlier in the week. 🔴🇵🇱 #Poland Polish FA will speak again to Gerrard in order to proceed with discussions. pic.twitter.com/2CnFNHhPHd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2023

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more