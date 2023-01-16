Jurgen Klopp confirms FSG dialogue as Liverpool investment potential revisited

Jurgen Klopp was asked for any further developments in terms of Liverpool’s ownership situation but only confirmed that he continues to maintain an open dialogue with FSG.

The German provided the limited update, as relayed on Twitter by the Echo’s Paul Gorst, to reporters gathered at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to the Molineux in the FA Cup.

Klopp: "Yes [I've been speaking to owners] but nothing for you really. What can I say to you? Nothing." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 16, 2023

A fresh claim from Qatari insider Mohammed Saeed Alkaabi has suggested that the Reds could be the subject of a potential bid from 2022’s World Cup hosts, though the veracity of such a statement is unclear at this stage.

Our understanding at the Empire of the Kop is that Fenway Sports Group are unlikely to welcome any investment – let alone a full takeover – originating from organisations or state entities connected with human rights abuses.

John Henry and Co. are thought to remain committed to leaving behind a positive legacy at Liverpool, so we’d have to add some question marks over any alleged interest from Qatar – even coming from the private sector.

Hopefully, at the very least, an ongoing open line of communication between Klopp and key decision-makers on the board could yet yield solutions beyond those currently available on the training groud or in our squad should our current predicament remain dire.

