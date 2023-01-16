Liverpool ready to let 27-year-old leave the club after failed contract talks – report

There has been so much talk around Liverpool’s midfield, who we should bring in and how many new players we need at the club but it appears that decisions are already being made on who will first leave Anfield.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool have pulled the plug on contract talks with Naby Keita and will let him go despite his impressive recent return to the team’.

It’s been no secret that Naby Keita’s contract has been winding down to what will be a close in the summer and also not too much voiced upset about the fact he could soon be leaving Merseyside on a free.

When it comes to us and transfers, we mostly get the deal we want and it proves to be a good one in the long term but with our No.8 – he’s arguably been the worst signing in terms of value for money since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

Signing for over £50 million in 2018, the Guinean has combined a lack of consistent form with a large number of injuries and now it seems that he will leave at the end of the current campaign.

With a lack of update and progress on a possible new deal, this may be the best move for all parties to ensure that we can have somewhat of an overhaul in the summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and possibly James Milner could also depart on a free in June – leaving our manager with a lot of work to do in order to build a new set of options in the middle.

