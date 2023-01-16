Liverpool now bracing themselves for Middle-Eastern takeover after Klopp drops transfer market admission

Alleged interest in Liverpool from Qatar may be more legitimate than some expect with multiple sources now adding weight to the possibility of investment in the club this year.

Mark White reports for FourFourTwo that the Reds are bracing themselves for a mega-bid originating from the Middle East in February.

Developments in this space had been somewhat limited since FSG first announced their intention to welcome anything ranging from investment to a full takeover back in November.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms FSG dialogue as Liverpool investment potential revisited

READ MORE: ‘Actively exploring signing…’ – Ben Jacobs drops transfer update as Liverpool learn Moises Caicedo price-tag

It’s a timely update after Jurgen Klopp suggested in his pre-Wolves press conference that his club simply doesn’t have the resources required to dip into the January window once more.

Klopp: "We look outside [to transfers] as well. It's not that we're stubborn ad we keep these boys until 2060. It's all about what you can do and want to do and each year is the same. Each press conference someone asks you to ask me about transfers during the window." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 16, 2023

Admittedly, a bid arriving in February would come too late for us and our hopes of any big-money investments in the winter window, though may very well offer hope of a less restricted summer experience in the market even without Champions League football.

Ultimately, it’s not an eventuality we can absolutely rely upon at this stage and the pressure will be on the manager and his coaching team to find solutions in the squad to help overcome our worrying slump after the World Cup.

#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more