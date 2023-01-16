Alleged interest in Liverpool from Qatar may be more legitimate than some expect with multiple sources now adding weight to the possibility of investment in the club this year.
Mark White reports for FourFourTwo that the Reds are bracing themselves for a mega-bid originating from the Middle East in February.
Developments in this space had been somewhat limited since FSG first announced their intention to welcome anything ranging from investment to a full takeover back in November.
READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms FSG dialogue as Liverpool investment potential revisited
READ MORE: ‘Actively exploring signing…’ – Ben Jacobs drops transfer update as Liverpool learn Moises Caicedo price-tag
It’s a timely update after Jurgen Klopp suggested in his pre-Wolves press conference that his club simply doesn’t have the resources required to dip into the January window once more.
Klopp: "We look outside [to transfers] as well. It's not that we're stubborn ad we keep these boys until 2060. It's all about what you can do and want to do and each year is the same. Each press conference someone asks you to ask me about transfers during the window."
— Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 16, 2023
Admittedly, a bid arriving in February would come too late for us and our hopes of any big-money investments in the winter window, though may very well offer hope of a less restricted summer experience in the market even without Champions League football.
Ultimately, it’s not an eventuality we can absolutely rely upon at this stage and the pressure will be on the manager and his coaching team to find solutions in the squad to help overcome our worrying slump after the World Cup.
#Ep67 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Viaplay’s Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Jude Bellingham, the art of interviewing… and more
I am so real very extreme serious sensitive deep fucking totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret bet you is a so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep fucking totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret fsg dickhead own john williams henry and thomas or tom werner so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep fucking totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret clean and dry plus hard find with lose include run out all of so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep fucking totally really powerful strongest super totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret
part 2 to 3 about part 1 cheapskate, deadlog, greedy, lose, low, moneyshag, poorless and rubbish plus shit with waste energy and money plus time include weak unknown American or International National Worldwide investment to equal and keep plus share of myself and ourself own so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret best, biggest, excellent, fan, flavourite, giant, healthy, loyal, nice, richest, success and support plus top with wealthy include world class International National Worldwide Football Club and Squad with Team is a Liverpool Football Club and Squad plus Team but not so real very badly serious sensitive deep fucking totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret bad, dirty, exerise of fat people, hurt, lost, painkill, poor and