Liverpool linked with another Wolves midfielder in a January deal to help cover the loss of two outgoing players – report

There has been a lot of talk around Liverpool possibly signing Matheus Nunes this summer but it now appears that we may be able to secure another Wolves midfielder, this time in January instead.

As reported by BBC Sport (via The Mirror): ‘Liverpool could move for Wolves’ Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, in January, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s contracts at Anfield expiring in the summer’.

With the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner possibly leaving the club at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp would be tasked with replacing several midfield options within our squad.

It is the almost unanimous hope of our supporters that Jude Bellingham will be the marquee signing but there is also pressure for further reinforcements to arrive and before the end of the campaign.

In Ruben Neves, we could secure an experienced and talented Premier League player who only has 18 months left on his current deal.

With his team sat in 16th place at the moment, the 25-year-old may want to escape a relegation scrap and his club could see this is a late chance to cash in on the Portuguese international.

If we do manage to secure both midfielders from Molineux, then it’s safe to say that they would have each other to help them settle in quickly and they could prove a key part of a new-look midfield.

