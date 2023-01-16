(Image) Mo Salah allegedly meets QSI executive ahead of impending Qatar takeover bid

An image has been posted online that appears to add some weight to the possible links between Liverpool and new Qatari owners, thanks to a meal with Mo Salah.

Alongside the picture is the caption: ‘Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, head of Qatar Sports Investments, met with Mo Salah after the Brentford defeat’.

It’s not fully clear from the picture that it is definitely our Egyptian King in the reported meeting but it will certainly get some interest amidst the stories that are being shared around the club.

It’s important to emphasise that this is a claim and not a bolt-on fact at this stage but it’s interesting to see if it proves true, as our No.11 could be perceived as the face of the club at the moment and help bridge the gap for the new possible owners to understand the club.

