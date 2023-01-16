(Video) Wright suggests what ‘has taken its toll’ on Liverpool and is causing a run of poor performances

Liverpool are enduring what is one of the worst period of results and performances since Jurgen Klopp took charge and Ian Wright has shared why he thinks we’ve seen such a drop in performance level of late.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the 59-year-old said: “I think those seasons chasing City down has taken its toll.

“Especially still trying to play the high line when you’re not getting midfielders close enough to other midfielders to stop them from playing that ball over the top or playing that ball through the lines, it just seems that it’s very easy to get through at the minute”.

With so much criticism of our midfield and a widespread call for new players to be bought in the position, there will no doubt be many that agree with the comments of the former Arsenal forward.

Seeing that Manchester City are also currently struggling and have only recorded one more point that ourselves in the past 10 games, maybe the past years of duelling have impacted the current form of both sides.

