(Video) Harvey Elliott scores absolute rocket to put Liverpool ahead in FA Cup replay at Wolves

Liverpool have raced into an early lead against Wolves in their FA Cup replay clash thanks to a stunning effort from Harvey Elliott.

A much-changed XI has taken to the field for the Anfield outfit and their eagerness to impress has paid off in the early stages after a lovely flowing move ended with the ball in the back of the host’s net.

The Reds worked their way up the pitch cleverly with Elliott receiving the ball from Thiago Alcantara in his own half before driving upfield.

He ignored James Milner who was available to his right before firing a ferocious effort past the hapless Jose Sa between the sticks.

It’s the exact start to the game Jurgen Klopp would’ve hoped for after a dismal display against Brighton at the weekend.

