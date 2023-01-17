Ex-Red tips 23-year-old Liverpool star to become ‘main man’ at Anfield once he ‘fully adapts to the Premier League’

Glen Johnson has tipped Darwin Nunez to become Liverpool’s ‘main man’ next season as the Uruguayan continues to find his feet at his new club.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds from Benfica in the summer in a deal worth an initial £64m and has so far registered 10 goals and three assists across 23 appearances this term (all competitions).

He was ruled out of the dismal 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday with a hamstring injury and the No. 27 has failed to recover in time for tonight’s FA Cup clash with Wolves at Molineux.

“He’s a fantastic player that wears his heart on his sleeve and in another season’s time, I believe he will be Liverpool’s main man,” the ex-Red told Betfred (via the Kop Times). “He has a lot to offer. He’s quick, aggressive and once he fully adapts to the Premier League then he definitely has the chance to be successful.”

Although the former Almeria forward may not have experienced the smoothest start to life in England, whenever he’s on the pitch he makes things happen and we don’t have any doubts about his potential.

His pace, energy and work rate means he’s ideal for the Anfield outfit and as soon as he finds some composure in front of goal, he will be unstoppable.

Although rival fans and keyboard warriors on social media may have you thinking otherwise, his goal return at the moment is actually pretty respectable and his movement and threat in behind was somewhat missed against Brighton at the weekend.

It must be remembered that the Uruguay international is still learning how to speak English and understand Klopp’s style of play – he offers a new dimension to this Liverpool side and the sooner he’s back fit the better.

