Firmino wants Liverpool contract extension until 2025 despite Saudi interest – Plettenberg

Liverpool fans love Bobby Firmino and there’s no way that whenever he leaves Anfield for good, it won’t be a sad day for everyone involved and with his contract set to end this summer – there’s a decision that needs to be made.

It looks like the player may have decided what he would like to do, as reported by Florian Plettenberg: ‘Clubs from 🇸🇦 are still pushing but clear tendency now and at this stage: Contract extension with Liverpool! At least until 2025. He wants to continue at the highest level’.

The thought of our No.9 extending his stay will no doubt bring a lot of joy to many Reds because he has brought us all so much joy since his arrival in 2015.

Now 31-years-old though and with so much talk at the moment around Jurgen Klopp being too loyal to some of his players, does the idea of a two year contract extension work for the best on all fronts?

We have Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo already at the club and with all five options being younger than the Brazilian, it seems hard to imagine he will get much more game time in the coming years.

This could come down to a battle between the heart and the head, injuries have already interrupted what was a promising start to the campaign for the former Hoffenheim man and we may well see him start to pick up more muscle injuries from now on.

This certainly isn’t a call for our much loved forward to leave the club but with an already stacked front line, the need to strengthen other areas of the pitch and a relatively tight budget to work with – maybe an extension wouldn’t be the best financial plan.

You can read the Firmino update via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

News #Firmino: Clubs from 🇸🇦 are still pushing but clear tendency now and at this stage: Contract extension with Liverpool! At least until 2025. He wants to continue at the highest level. ➡️ This season: 21 matches/ 9 goals/ 4 assists …#LFC @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/llrG5GjyUF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2023

