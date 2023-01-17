Florian Plettenberg drops Keita contract update as Liverpool midfielder set for January exit

Any understanding that Liverpool have given up on Naby Keita’s future at the club amid limited playing time is apparently wide of the mark.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported on Twitter that the Reds have yet to make a concrete decision on the Guinean’s future but haven’t ruled out the possibility of a contract extension.

News #Keita: Been told that nothing is decided at this stage. Under certain circumstances a contract extension is not ruled out. More talks are scheduled. #LUFC @SkySportDE 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/KirZck6xO1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2023

This news comes as 21-year-old midfielder Jake Cain has agreed a switch to Swindon Town for an ‘undisclosed fee’, according to BBC Sport.

It’s clear that a major overhaul will be necessary come the summer, though Naby Keita’s recent peformances suggest he still has the legs to contribute to this squad going forward.

That being said, there will be hesitations over his injury record and whether an exit on his part would be in the best interests of all parties invovled if it means a spot can be freed on the wage bill for a more sturdy operator in the middle of the park.

If it’s possible to keep hold of our No.8 without having to amend any of our transfer plans, however, it’s a decision we’d imagine Jurgen Klopp will support given his admiration for the former RB Leipzig star.

