(Photo) Gary Lineker discovers source of pornographic ‘sabotage’ on BBC set ahead of LFC v Wolves

Gary Lineker and his fellow co-hosts were barely keeping it together as far as their composure was concerned ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup replay clash with Wolves as pornographic noises blared out in the BBC studio.

The former Leicester City man evidently found the source of the intrusion in question, tweeting just as the tie kicked off at the Molineux that the offending item was a phone taped in a hidden location.

It’s perhaps one of the most bizarre openings we’ve seen to a BBC Sport televised fixture and perhaps won’t be the last we see of such pranks in the future.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @GaryLineker: