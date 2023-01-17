Jamie Carragher singles out one ‘outstanding’ young LFC star for praise as Chelsea case made

There should be one clear question on Jurgen Klopp’s mind after watching his side deliver a comprehensively improved performance against Wolves in their FA Cup replay tie: should Stefan Bajcetic start against Chelsea on Saturday?

The youngster was absolutely ‘outstanding’ in Jamie Carragher’s words on Twitter as Liverpool secured passage through to the next round of the competition with a 1-0 win at the Molineux.

Good win for @LFC

18yr old Stefan Bajcetic was outstanding. #WOLLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 17, 2023

From providing genuine cover to the backline to his competent ball progression throughout the encounter, the teenager showcased plenty of reasons as to why the manager should seriously consider taking a risk and keep Fabinho on the bench for the Blues’ visit to Anfield at the weekend.

The 55-year-old has previously shown he’s more than willing to give youth a chance and a system of meritocracy should, realistically, see Bajcetic rewarded for his efforts.

At 18 years of age, the midfielder defied expectations sitting ahead of the backline, producing the kind of mature performance that will have Liverpool fans more than excited about his future at the club.

It’s worth reminding ourselves that the Spaniard is still a young talent, of course, and we’d be likewise well-advised to avoid heaping an insurmountable degree of pressure on his shoulders so early into his Anfield career.

