(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints at LFC transfer plans & responds to ‘complex’ loyalty accusation

Jurgen Klopp confirmed he was aware of the accusations surrounding the level of loyalty shown to his Liverpool squad.

The German suggested he was more than prepared to go out and replace players past their best but again highlighted the club’s inability to bring someone in in the first place.

From a financial perspective, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the manager’s hands are somewhat tied in the current window whilst heavy investment remains required across the next two transfer windows to refresh a squad in dire need of new ideas and fresh legs.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap: