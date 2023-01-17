(Video) Klopp provides Real Madrid update for Jota’s fitness after three months out

Diogo Jota hasn’t played for Liverpool since he picked up an injury against Manchester City in October and Jurgen Klopp has finally given an update on when we can expect to see the forward again.

Speaking ahead of the game against Wolves, the boss challenged worries that our striker won’t be immediately match fit: “Diogo is extremely football smart, he will be football-wise back here again, he is like playing the games without playing the games.

“I don’t know exactly how long. He looks really good, he is out there on the pitch, he is doing a lot of stuff already, but another few weeks.”

The boss was asked whether our No.20 would make a return for the game against Real Madrid and said: “From my point of view, yes, but I don’t know. Yes”.

It’s frustrating to have so many injuries in one position again, especially as the game against Brighton saw us without four attacking players through injury.

The Portuguese international has been a big miss this season but let’s hope that the 21st of February against Carlo Ancelotti’s team marks the end of his lengthy period on the sidelines.

You can watch Klopp’s Jota update (from 7:23) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

