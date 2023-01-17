(Video) Lineker struggling not to laugh as bizarre noises heard during live BBC coverage

BBC Sport viewers were treated to a rather bizarre bit of pre-match coverage as a background noise blared throughout the studio.

Gary Lineker could be seen visibly struggling to compose himself whilst discussing Liverpool’s clash with Wolves in the FA Cup with his fellow co-hosts.

It’s an incident that has been widely caught on social media it seems with @joethomlison sharing a snippet from the BBC’s coverage ahead of the tie at the Molineux.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @joethomlison (via BBC Sport):