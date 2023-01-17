Bajcetic and Keita start as eight changes made v Wolves – Liverpool team news

Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton represented a new low for both manager and squad with the former openly admitting that it was perhaps the worst performance he’d witnessed across his entire managerial career.

That’s quite the statement to make following a season in which the Reds could have had it all with a quadruple charge that yielded only half of the available trophies on offer.

It’s unlikely that the Merseysiders will deliver an outing as abysmal and devoid of cohesion as what took place at the Amex stadium but a significant improvement will be required if they are to secure a positive result against Julen Lopetegui’s men at the Molineux.

Standing in goal, Caiomhin Kelleher finds himself behind a back four containing Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Koante, Joe Gomez, and James Milner.

It’s been all-change in the middle of the park with Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara forming a trio.

Up top, Darwin Nunez misses out on the matchday squad with Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Caravalho filing out.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! What do we make of this XI Jurgen Klopp has put out against Wolves in our FA Cup replay? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/9KZWI6gD62 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 17, 2023

