Lopetegui provides Wolves fitness update ahead of the FA Cup replay with Liverpool

Liverpool and Wolves are set to lock horns once again in an FA Cup replay that comes after an exciting first clash between the two clubs and Julen Lopetegui spoke with the media about his side’s injury updates.

Providing an update on squad fitness (via the club’s official website), the 56-year-old said: “The line-up we are thinking, but we have to check how our players are, in the last moment. They are going to be better than today. We play at 8pm, not 3 o clock, it’s different, and we have the morning of tomorrow to take the decisions.”

On Diego Costa, the Spaniard shared: “Diego is better. We have to check tomorrow morning to see if players are fit not or to help us to play.”

It seems that the former Chelsea forward is the most likely injury doubt within his squad that could play, with Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore all expected to be missing.

It will be Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves that may attract the most attention from our supporters though, with both men being linked with an Anfield move in recent weeks and possibly with half a mind on trying to impress Jurgen Klopp.

Whether both, either or neither make the switch to a red shirt, it’s safe to say that the end goal for all will be reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Let’s hope it’s the Reds who make it through and are given the chance for redemption against Brighton in the next round, after what was truly an afternoon to forget last weekend.

We have several injury concerns ourselves and look to be making changes within our starting 11 but a win could make a huge difference to the current confidence within the side.

