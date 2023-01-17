(Video) Molineux lights go out after chaotic opening to the FA Cup replay

After red faces in the BBC studio with the moans that were heard ahead of kick-off, the sound soon became groans from within the Molineux Stadium as the lights went out inside the first five minutes.

It’s not something you see every day and actually benefited Liverpool because the home side were on the attack, as the ground plunged into darkness.

Adama Traore had the ball on the right wing and was trying to beat Kostas Tsimikas but the attack was soon set to abruptly end.

The issue came from a power cut in the local area and even meant that VAR were unable to access their cameras for much of the first-half but thankfully there were no issues that came from this.

You can watch the Molineux light show via @BBCSport on Twitter:

Well, is that a first in the FA Cup? 😅 The lights have gone out at Molineux 💡❌ 📺📻📲 Watch live on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer, plus get more on the @BBCSport app ⤵️#BBCFootball #BBCFACup pic.twitter.com/4KCJTr0tkG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 17, 2023

